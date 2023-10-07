Genesis Land Development (TSE:GDC) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.33

Genesis Land Development Corp. (TSE:GDC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.33 and last traded at C$2.33, with a volume of 1300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.28.

Genesis Land Development Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$130.76 million, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 5.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.13.

Genesis Land Development (TSE:GDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$53.19 million during the quarter. Genesis Land Development had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 4.87%.

About Genesis Land Development

Genesis Land Development Corp., an integrated land developer and residential home builder, owns and develops a portfolio of residential lands and serviced lots in the Calgary Metropolitan Area, Canada. It operates through two segments, Land Development and Home Building. The Land Development segment acquires, plans, rezones, subdivides, services, and sells residential lots, and commercial and industrial lands to third-party developers and builders.

