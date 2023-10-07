Nexus Infrastructure (LON:NEXS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $95.90

Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 95.90 ($1.16) and last traded at GBX 95.90 ($1.16), with a volume of 573 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102.50 ($1.24).

Nexus Infrastructure Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 121.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 145.53. The company has a market capitalization of £9.26 million, a P/E ratio of 53.58 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.74.

About Nexus Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Nexus Infrastructure plc offers infrastructure and civil engineering services to the housebuilding and commercial sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Tamdown, TriConnex, and eSmart Networks. The company undertakes earthworks; builds highways, substructures, and basements; and installs drainage systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.