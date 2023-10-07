ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 92.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE opened at $63.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.34. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $71.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 12.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 70.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.73.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

