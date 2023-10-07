17,500 Shares in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Acquired by Mathes Company Inc.

Mathes Company Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MYN. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,010,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,260,000 after buying an additional 294,420 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 156.4% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 470,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 286,905 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 544,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after purchasing an additional 81,881 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 725,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,365,000 after purchasing an additional 81,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYN opened at $8.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.82. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $10.80.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

