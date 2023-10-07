Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 651 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Carret Asset Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,243,861,000 after acquiring an additional 23,781,884 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 77.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,340,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $978,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,468 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares during the period. Finally, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4,847.1% during the fourth quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 622,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,523,000 after acquiring an additional 609,469 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $169.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.97. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

