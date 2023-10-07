Stifel Nicolaus Trims McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Target Price to $70.00

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MKC. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.83.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $64.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $94.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.61.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 65.00%.

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $418,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,276,707.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $418,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,276,707.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $314,928.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,001,581.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,200 shares of company stock worth $1,416,530. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at $2,982,000. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 17,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 11,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 614,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,108,000 after buying an additional 238,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

