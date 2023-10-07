Carret Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Carret Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 45.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of AZO opened at $2,549.67 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,165.05 and a twelve month high of $2,750.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,512.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,519.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.51 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $40.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total transaction of $305,763.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,492.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total value of $305,763.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,492.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total transaction of $10,695,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,721,933.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AZO. UBS Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,783.89.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

