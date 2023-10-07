Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Price Target Cut to $4.65 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $5.00 to $4.65 in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

KGC has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.60 to $6.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Kinross Gold from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a negative rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.07.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Kinross Gold stock opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.90. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $5.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Institutional Trading of Kinross Gold

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,192 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,369 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 41,918 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 980,261 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 268,467 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 91,428 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

