CME Group’s (CME) Sell Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $173.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $211.55.

CME opened at $211.93 on Wednesday. CME Group has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $212.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.78.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.88% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.72%.

In other news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total transaction of $2,007,065.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,463,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total transaction of $6,118,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,367,902.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total transaction of $2,007,065.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,463,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,391 shares of company stock valued at $11,905,049 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

