Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Price Target Raised to $8.50

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on OIS. StockNews.com started coverage on Oil States International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Oil States International in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.17.

Get Oil States International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Oil States International

Oil States International Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE OIS opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.71. Oil States International has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $10.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.42 million, a PE ratio of 62.00 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Oil States International had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $183.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Oil States International will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 641,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 17,123 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 23.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 204,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 3.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 249.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 77,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 55,327 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oil States International

(Get Free Report)

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.