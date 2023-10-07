Bank of America Trims iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Target Price to $2.90

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $3.50 to $2.90 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Barrington Research restated a market perform rating on shares of iHeartMedia in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, iHeartMedia presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.23.

iHeartMedia Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43. iHeartMedia has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $9.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.55.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($5.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($5.79). iHeartMedia had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 296.03%. The company had revenue of $920.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that iHeartMedia will post -7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 58,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.44 per share, for a total transaction of $201,171.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,066,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,548,274.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iHeartMedia

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IHRT. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 21,269 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,041,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,715,000 after purchasing an additional 96,115 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,489,000 after purchasing an additional 956,001 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,342 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

Featured Stories

