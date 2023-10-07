Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PLRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.55.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance

PLRX stock opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. Pliant Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $36.64. The company has a current ratio of 19.16, a quick ratio of 19.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.74.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.03. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,872.79% and a negative return on equity of 33.10%. The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. Research analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Pliant Therapeutics

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 4,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $83,450.25. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 60,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,774.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pliant Therapeutics news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 4,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $83,450.25. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 60,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,774.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 22,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $402,001.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,011,542.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,844 shares of company stock worth $2,596,440 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLRX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,406,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,852,000 after buying an additional 2,578,692 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,734,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 5,269.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,076,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,638,000 after buying an additional 1,056,584 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 315.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,204,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,834,000 after buying an additional 914,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

About Pliant Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase IIa trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Further Reading

