17,500 Shares in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Bought by Mathes Company Inc.

Mathes Company Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 13.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 52,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 15.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 24.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund stock opened at $8.70 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a $0.0315 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

