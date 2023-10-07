Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) PT Lowered to $26.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kenvue from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kenvue from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Kenvue from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.82.

NYSE:KVUE opened at $20.06 on Wednesday. Kenvue has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.14.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kenvue will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%.

In other Kenvue news, Director Richard E. Allison, Jr. acquired 5,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.96 per share, for a total transaction of $128,530.08. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,598 shares in the company, valued at $587,730.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,124,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,465,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,895,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,520,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

