Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 370 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Carret Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at about $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 22.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,579,000 after acquiring an additional 190,138 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 54.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED opened at $86.35 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $100.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.03. The firm has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.38.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.62%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ED. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.14.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

