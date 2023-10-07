LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Loop Capital

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Loop Capital from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Capital upgraded LivePerson from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum upgraded LivePerson from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded LivePerson from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.38.

LivePerson Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. LivePerson has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $18.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average is $4.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.38. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 20.03% and a negative return on equity of 83.26%. The company had revenue of $97.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.89 million. Analysts expect that LivePerson will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 21,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $101,694.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 172,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,492.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 7,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $37,197.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,157.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 21,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $101,694.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $824,492.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,414 shares of company stock worth $154,939 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in LivePerson by 407.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

