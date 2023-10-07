ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Downgraded by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas cut shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. BNP Paribas currently has $95.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $108.78.

ON Semiconductor Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of ON stock opened at $90.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.83 and a 200-day moving average of $89.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $54.93 and a 12-month high of $111.35. The firm has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.77.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 10,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,027,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,539 shares in the company, valued at $18,553,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ON Semiconductor news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,719. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 10,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,027,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,553,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,618 shares of company stock valued at $4,827,746 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON Semiconductor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 85,638.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 99,180,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,380,451,000 after buying an additional 99,064,396 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,114 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 5.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,360,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,169,032,000 after acquiring an additional 678,967 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,463,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $892,852,000 after acquiring an additional 192,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

