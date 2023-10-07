Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Price Target to $12.50

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

METC has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Ramaco Resources from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Ramaco Resources from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of METC opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $522.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.05. Ramaco Resources has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $12.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.68.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $137.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.43 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 24.08%. Analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regal Partners Ltd grew its stake in Ramaco Resources by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 416,643 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after buying an additional 70,796 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 55.2% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 451,909 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 160,734 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 66.2% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 246,305 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 98,150 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 200.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,145 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 261.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

