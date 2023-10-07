Telsey Advisory Group Trims Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Target Price to $225.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.38 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.88 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.90 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.52 EPS.

LOW has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $236.28.

NYSE:LOW opened at $199.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $176.50 and a twelve month high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 43.31%.

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 9,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24.2% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 106,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $23,949,000 after buying an additional 20,664 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,223,493 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $244,662,000 after buying an additional 68,237 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

