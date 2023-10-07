Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) PT Lowered to $66.00 at DA Davidson

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) had its price target decreased by DA Davidson from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ENV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Envestnet from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Envestnet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Envestnet has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Shares of ENV opened at $38.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 1.30. Envestnet has a 52-week low of $38.61 and a 52-week high of $69.22.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $312.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.10 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a positive return on equity of 7.80%. Equities research analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 1.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 8.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 0.4% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 69,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,095,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

