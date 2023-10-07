Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 21,424 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Carret Asset Management LLC reduced its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 21,424 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 258.6% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 270.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in EQT in the third quarter worth about $41,000. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $42.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $44.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $993.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 38.44%. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EQT news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $828,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,946,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,368,871.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.06.

EQT Company Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

