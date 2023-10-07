Carret Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LAMR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,912 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Trading Up 0.4 %

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $78.85 on Friday. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $77.21 and a one year high of $111.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.97.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.10. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The firm had revenue of $541.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on LAMR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

