Carret Asset Management LLC Has $510,000 Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Carret Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,341 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,746 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 53,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 55,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $146,991.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 594,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,116,931.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $283,184.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 505,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,269.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $146,991.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 594,564 shares in the company, valued at $7,116,931.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HBAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.96.

View Our Latest Report on HBAN

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 0.9 %

HBAN stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.08. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average of $10.93.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.