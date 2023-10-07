Carret Asset Management LLC Has $510,000 Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Carret Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,341 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,746 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 313.4% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 167.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $283,184.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 505,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,269.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $283,184.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 505,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,269.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $146,991.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 594,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,116,931.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HBAN

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

HBAN stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.93. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $15.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 15.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.