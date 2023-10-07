Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 250 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Carret Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Avnet by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,157,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,333 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,590,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avnet by 545.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 489,490 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,809,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avnet by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,641,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,601,000 after purchasing an additional 340,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avnet in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Avnet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.40.

Avnet Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVT opened at $48.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.05. Avnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.90 and a 1 year high of $51.65.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.99%.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

