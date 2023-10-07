Carret Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Carret Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 29.0% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth about $5,445,000. Robbins Farley raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 20,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 26,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $122.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.28. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.05 and a fifty-two week high of $138.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.1532 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

