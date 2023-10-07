W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Robbins Farley purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $52.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.36 and a fifty-two week high of $85.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.22.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.48 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 45.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.071 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 119.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WPC shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.60.

W. P. Carey

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

