Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Carret Asset Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 168.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AOR stock opened at $48.92 on Friday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a one year low of $43.57 and a one year high of $52.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.46 and its 200 day moving average is $50.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.