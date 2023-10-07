Carret Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Carret Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5,233.3% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

SCHV stock opened at $63.48 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $69.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

