Carret Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Carret Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF opened at $28.88 on Friday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $28.63 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.31 and a 200 day moving average of $30.42.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.1608 dividend. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

