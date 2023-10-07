Carret Asset Management LLC Purchases 491 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 88.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.13.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $389.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $420.90 and its 200-day moving average is $464.45. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.33. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $373.80 and a 52-week high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

