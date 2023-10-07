Carret Asset Management LLC Purchases 550 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 229.6% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.14.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

In related news, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 6,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $215,808.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,742,348.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 6,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $215,808.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,348.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg purchased 3,012,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,006.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,012,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,000,006.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,916 shares of company stock worth $2,747,882. 27.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Carlyle Group Trading Up 0.1 %

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $29.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.69. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.70. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $38.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $977.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 13.11%. Analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.89%.

The Carlyle Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Stories

