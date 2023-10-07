Carret Asset Management LLC Has $377,000 Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Carret Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 29.0% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,445,000. Robbins Farley lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 20,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 26,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $122.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.28. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.05 and a fifty-two week high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.1532 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

