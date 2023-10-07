Carret Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 11,180 Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 551.6% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 19,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 16,157 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 3.3% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,168,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,721,000 after purchasing an additional 37,358 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $9,800,000. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $1,400,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 10.0% during the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 11,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. 37.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.69.

Viper Energy Partners Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $27.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.46. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $36.10.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $160.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 21.93%. Analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Viper Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

Viper Energy Partners Profile

