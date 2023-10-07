Carret Asset Management LLC Has $491,000 Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ULTA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Loop Capital raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.13.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $389.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $420.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $464.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.33. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $373.80 and a 12 month high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 63.51% and a net margin of 11.77%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.