Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) PT Lowered to $33.00

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.95% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

CAG stock opened at $26.41 on Thursday. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $41.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $2,497,512.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,123.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Conagra Brands

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,735,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,736,000 after buying an additional 7,854,021 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth $163,004,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 283.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,887,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,087,000 after buying an additional 2,873,650 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,801,000 after buying an additional 2,671,720 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,033,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,286,000 after buying an additional 1,810,053 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

