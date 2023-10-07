Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) PT Lowered to $24.00

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.09% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kodiak Gas Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

KGS stock opened at $17.38 on Thursday. Kodiak Gas Services has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.36.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $203.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Kodiak Gas Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kodiak Gas Services will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Margaret C. Montana purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,568.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert Michael Mckee purchased 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.09 per share, with a total value of $60,601.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,601.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret C. Montana purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,568.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 12,850 shares of company stock valued at $240,117.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGS. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,983,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,197,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,928,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $984,000. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

