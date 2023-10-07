Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cabot from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Cabot from $111.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cabot from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $68.38 on Thursday. Cabot has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $83.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.14). Cabot had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cabot will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBT. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Cabot by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cabot by 5.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cabot by 13.3% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Cabot during the first quarter valued at about $712,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cabot during the first quarter valued at about $282,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

