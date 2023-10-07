Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires 18,926 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,568 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,926 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Matador Resources worth $9,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Matador Resources by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,398 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Matador Resources by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Matador Resources by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Matador Resources by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 20,684 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $55.43 on Friday. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $42.04 and a 1-year high of $73.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 3.50.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The energy company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.12). Matador Resources had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $638.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.47 earnings per share. Matador Resources’s revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 7.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Matador Resources from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.63.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

