Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $5.93 Million Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,869 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of STAAR Surgical worth $5,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,153,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STAA. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 20,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.87 per share, for a total transaction of $843,429.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,803,226 shares in the company, valued at $368,591,072.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 20,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.87 per share, with a total value of $843,429.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,803,226 shares in the company, valued at $368,591,072.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Aimee S. Weisner bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.72 per share, with a total value of $97,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,916.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 352,644 shares of company stock worth $13,936,203. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAA opened at $38.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 77.02 and a beta of 1.10. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $81.81.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $92.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.04 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

