Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RBLX. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Roblox from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Roblox from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Benchmark dropped their price target on Roblox from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Roblox from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Roblox from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.05.

Get Roblox alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Roblox

Roblox Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of RBLX opened at $30.46 on Thursday. Roblox has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.92.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 399.93% and a negative net margin of 46.81%. The firm had revenue of $780.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Roblox

In related news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $217,991.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,846,935 shares in the company, valued at $257,595,819.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $181,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 332,308 shares in the company, valued at $15,036,937. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $217,991.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,846,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,595,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 977,875 shares of company stock worth $31,909,869. 27.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 788,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,481,000 after purchasing an additional 39,203 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roblox by 7.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Roblox by 949.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 18,150 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Roblox by 265.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,390,000 after acquiring an additional 226,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Roblox by 62.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 92,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 35,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.