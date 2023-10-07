Ziegler Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 469.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 88,622 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $5,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 10,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 36,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:AXS opened at $56.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.77 and a 200-day moving average of $54.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $48.32 and a twelve month high of $63.99.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.46. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Henry B. Smith sold 6,000 shares of AXIS Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Profile

(Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.