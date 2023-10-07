Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys 82,130 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 514.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 98,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,130 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $8,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 14.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $102.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 0.52. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.51 and a twelve month high of $107.44.

Insider Transactions at Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $346.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.21 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 5.64%. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kyle Featherstone sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.55, for a total transaction of $31,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,976.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kyle Featherstone sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.55, for a total value of $31,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,976.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $198,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,331 shares in the company, valued at $8,172,998.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,192,004. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

(Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

See Also

