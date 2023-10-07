Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CAT. Bank of America increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $283.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.00.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:CAT opened at $266.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $172.71 and a 1-year high of $293.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $5,238,121.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,684,931.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,918 shares of company stock valued at $15,299,870 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Caterpillar

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAT. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 678.6% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 730.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.