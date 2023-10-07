StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao Price Performance
CBD opened at $0.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $4.76.
Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $951.69 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao
About Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- How To Find Value Stocks Using This Simple Filtering Method
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/2 – 10/6
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Levi Strauss: A Bottom is in for Steady, Stable Dividend Payer
Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.