StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CBD opened at $0.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $4.76.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $951.69 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBD. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 80.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 8,459 shares in the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

