Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 6,754 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,754 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 100,025.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,297,017,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,489,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,722,587 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,313,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,753,056,000 after buying an additional 2,035,602 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,818,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,034,694,000 after buying an additional 721,775 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,632,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,325,865,000 after buying an additional 1,521,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,733,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,276,639,000 after buying an additional 202,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $157.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.72. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $145.97 and a 52-week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

