StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Caleres (NYSE:CAL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caleres (NYSE:CAL) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a "buy" rating on the textile maker's stock.

Caleres Price Performance

Caleres stock opened at $26.51 on Thursday. Caleres has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $29.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.17 million, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.81.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Caleres had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caleres will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Caleres

In related news, CAO Todd E. Hasty sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Caleres news, SVP Douglas Koch sold 12,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $344,935.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,749,786.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Todd E. Hasty sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,194 shares of company stock valued at $1,437,254 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Caleres by 5.5% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Caleres by 55.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Caleres by 45.2% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 9,072 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Caleres by 10.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 314,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 30,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

Featured Stories

