KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Raised to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KEY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $13.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.70.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. KeyCorp has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.83.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). KeyCorp had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Devina A. Rankin bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $114,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KeyCorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,691,000 after buying an additional 1,278,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,937,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,314 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in KeyCorp by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,193,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,413 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in KeyCorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,578,000 after purchasing an additional 136,741 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 391.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,763,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,965,000 after purchasing an additional 16,538,866 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

