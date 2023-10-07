LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5.08 Billion

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded down 27.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One LEMONCHAIN token can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LEMONCHAIN has a total market cap of $5.08 billion and $17,633.54 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LEMONCHAIN has traded 79.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LEMONCHAIN alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000025 BTC.

LEMONCHAIN Token Profile

LEMONCHAIN was first traded on March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. LEMONCHAIN’s official message board is lemonchain.medium.com. LEMONCHAIN’s official website is www.lemonchain.io. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LEMONCHAIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEMONCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEMONCHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LEMONCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LEMONCHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LEMONCHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.