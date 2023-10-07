Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $13.50 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.35.

PAA stock opened at $14.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.66. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12 month low of $10.68 and a 12 month high of $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

